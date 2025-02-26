Miami-Dade residents can now conduct DMV transactions at county tax collectors office

Miami-Dade residents looking for driver’s license services can now turn to the county tax collectors office.

Local leaders gathered on Monday to mark the opening of a new driver's license service point at the tax collector building in Downtown Miami. While the site was mostly used for processing tax and property payments, it will now offer three service windows solely for driver's licenses and motor vehicle transactions — except driver’s tests.

The service point will work to improve service and reduce lines for county residents at the Department of Motor Vehicles. Walk-ins and appointments will be accepted. Appointments are available at the Tax Collector's website.

