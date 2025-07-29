Florida sued over Haiti rescue flights

A Texas-based company is suing the Florida Division of Emergency Management alleging it’s owed more than $7.5 million.

TAD Recovery Services, LLC filed the lawsuit Wednesday, which claims the state failed to pay the company after the firm helped evacuate people from Haiti in 2024.

The company said it moved materials, supplies and personnel in and out of the U.S. often in emergencies caused by severe weather or sudden political crises.

In April 2024, Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state had rescued 722 Americans from Haiti.

