Number of Florida resident deaths linked to COVID-19 this year tops 1,200

The number of Florida resident deaths linked to COVID-19 this year has topped 1,200.

According to data posted Monday on the Florida Department of Health website, it is nearly 60 more deaths than the previous week.

The pace of deaths this year is far lower than during the past five years. The COVID-19 pandemic hit the state in early 2020, with about 23,000 deaths reported that year.

Broward County has had the largest number of reported deaths this year with 90. It is followed by Miami-Dade County with 85; and Palm Beach County, with 82.

