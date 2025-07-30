Tax-free holiday on guns and gear starts this summer

Floridians can buy firearms, ammunition, and outdoor gear for fishing and bow hunting tax free — beginning later this summer.

The tax-free holiday is one of several tax breaks included in the state budget approved by Governor Ron DeSantis in early July.

It’ll begin on September 8th, and run through December 31.

Florida residents can also enjoy a tax break on camping gear.

