Florida's home-hardening grant program returns for hurricane season

With hurricane season underway, it's important to consider whether your home is prepared for when a storm hits.

One way the state of Florida is trying to help is through the My Safe Florida Home grant program. The home-hardening grants are back with $280 million in state funding to help residents make storm-related upgrades to their homes.

The program provides a free wind mitigation home inspection and up to $10,000 for eligible homeowners to fortify their homes against storms—from roof and deck attachments to window upgrades.

The My Safe Florida Home program application opens August 4th. For applications and eligibility requirements visit, MySafeFLhome.com.

