Florida minimum wage is going up another dollar

Florida’s minimum wage is going up another dollar in September.

The state will increase the minimum wage to $14 an hour, per the constitutional amendment that voters passed in 2020.

According to the law, the minimum wage will be raised by $1 each year until it reaches $15 — which is expected in 2026. After that, wages will be adjusted according to inflation rates.

The minimum wage for tipped employees will also increase by a dollar, to $10 and 98 cents an hour.

The new minimum wage will take effect on September 30th.

