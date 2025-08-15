Palm Beach County launches addiction education program

A new program is helping kids in Palm Beach County better understand and navigate addiction among families.

The program is led by the Hanley Foundation, a local nonprofit that centers substance abuse prevention education and treatment. The foundation is teaming up behavioral health undergraduate students at Palm Beach State College to help oversee the program.



It consists of a free, weekly 2-hour program over the course of six weeks for children ages 7 to 12 years old who’ve been impacted by a parent’s addiction.

It includes a curriculum that features weekly hands-on activities, where kids learn to process emotions, practice self-care strategies and understand addiction as a disease.

Organizers say the programming will take place at various community partner locations from Boca Raton to Lake Worth Beach.

