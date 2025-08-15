© 2025 WLRN
Palm Beach County launches addiction education program

WLRN Public Media | By Wilkine Brutus
Published August 15, 2025 at 4:18 PM EDT
Addiction to opioids and heroin is a major public health problem, but so is alcohol abuse.
Toby Talbot
/
AP
A new program is helping kids in Palm Beach County better understand and navigate addiction among families.

The program is led by the Hanley Foundation, a local nonprofit that centers substance abuse prevention education and treatment. The foundation is teaming up behavioral health undergraduate students at Palm Beach State College to help oversee the program. 
 
It consists of a free, weekly 2-hour program over the course of six weeks for children ages 7 to 12 years old who’ve been impacted by a parent’s addiction.

It includes a curriculum that features weekly hands-on activities, where kids learn to process emotions, practice self-care strategies and understand addiction as a disease.

Organizers say the programming will take place at various community partner locations from Boca Raton to Lake Worth Beach.

Wilkine Brutus
Wilkine Brutus is the Palm Beach County Reporter for WLRN. The award-winning journalist produces stories on topics surrounding local news, culture, art, politics and current affairs. Contact Wilkine at wbrutus@wlrnnews.org
