DeSantis appoints two new members to the Broward Memorial Healthcare System

Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed two new members to the Broward Memorial Healthcare System.

Retired educators Violet Lowrey and Diana Taub will join the seven-member board, which oversees the large tax-payer funded hospital system in South Broward. The two seats have been vacant since April.

Lowrey is a retired director of Student and Career Services at Keiser University. Taub is a retired teacher and administrator with Miami-Dade County Public Schools and sits on the State Retirement Committee.

The Memorial Healthcare System is headquartered in Hollywood and it’s one of the largest public healthcare systems in the nation, with six hospitals and several care centers.

