Miami's apartment rental market cools down: Zumper Report

WLRN Public Media | By WLRN News Staff
Published October 1, 2025 at 6:01 PM EDT
Compared to early 2021, Miami-Dade County has now doubled its investments into affordable and workforce housing projects. County officials believe the current building boom will cause rents to begin to drop, as the supply of apartments begins to outpace demand.
Daniel Rivero
/
WLRN
Compared to early 2021, Miami-Dade County has now doubled its investments into affordable and workforce housing projects. County officials believe the current building boom will cause rents to begin to drop, as the supply of apartments begins to outpace demand. Pictured is the River Parc campus in Little Havana.

Miami's infamously hot rental market appears to be cooling, with the city's overall median rent experiencing a significant annual decline, according to the latest Zumper Rent Report for September 2025.

The overall median rent for all bedroom counts and property types in Miami now stands at $3,050, an 8% decrease compared to the same time last year.

Despite the notable drop, the city’s average rent remains 55% higher than the national median, underscoring Miami's continued status as one of the most expensive metro areas in the nation. The market has stabilized recently, with rents remaining flat month-over-month.

A deeper look into specific unit sizes, however, reveals a mixed picture for renters.

While the overall median declined, prices for smaller, more commonly leased units continued to climb annually. The median rent for a 1-bedroom unit in Miami reached $2,600, reflecting a 6% increase over the past year. Similarly, 2-bedroom units now command a median of $3,137, up 5% year-over-year.

The geographic disparity in housing costs remains extreme. Pricey neighborhoods like Edgewater ($4,700) and Brickell ($4,200) maintain high rents. In contrast, renters can find relative relief in communities like East Little Havana, which posts the lowest median rent on the list at $2,100, followed by West Little Havana at $2,400.

The report suggests that while Miami's overall rental frenzy has subsided from its peak, the core pressures on one- and two-bedroom apartments—the most crucial segments for most renters—continue to drive annual price appreciation.

Read the full Zumper Report here.
