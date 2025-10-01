Miami's apartment rental market cools down: Zumper Report

Miami's infamously hot rental market appears to be cooling, with the city's overall median rent experiencing a significant annual decline, according to the latest Zumper Rent Report for September 2025.

The overall median rent for all bedroom counts and property types in Miami now stands at $3,050, an 8% decrease compared to the same time last year.

Despite the notable drop, the city’s average rent remains 55% higher than the national median, underscoring Miami's continued status as one of the most expensive metro areas in the nation. The market has stabilized recently, with rents remaining flat month-over-month.

A deeper look into specific unit sizes, however, reveals a mixed picture for renters.

While the overall median declined, prices for smaller, more commonly leased units continued to climb annually. The median rent for a 1-bedroom unit in Miami reached $2,600, reflecting a 6% increase over the past year. Similarly, 2-bedroom units now command a median of $3,137, up 5% year-over-year.

The geographic disparity in housing costs remains extreme. Pricey neighborhoods like Edgewater ($4,700) and Brickell ($4,200) maintain high rents. In contrast, renters can find relative relief in communities like East Little Havana, which posts the lowest median rent on the list at $2,100, followed by West Little Havana at $2,400.

The report suggests that while Miami's overall rental frenzy has subsided from its peak, the core pressures on one- and two-bedroom apartments—the most crucial segments for most renters—continue to drive annual price appreciation.

Read the full Zumper Report here.