Year of the Horse: Morikami Museum in Delray Beach rings in the new year with Japanese festival

WLRN Public Media | By Wilkine Brutus
Published January 2, 2026 at 2:55 PM EST
Musicians playing koto music on Japan’s national plucked zither instrument.
Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens
Musicians playing koto music on Japan’s national plucked zither instrument.

The Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach is ringing in the new year with a celebration full of tradition, culture and gratitude.

The Morikami will host Oshogatsu Weekend: Year of the Horse — a two-day festival honoring Japanese New Year customs that center on family, renewal and prosperity.

Although the Japan's new year is celebrated on Jan. 1, in line with the Gregorian calendar, the Chinese 12-animal zodiac cycle is part of the tradition. This year marks the Year of the Horse.

One of the main highlights of the cultural gathering is a Kyudo (traditional Japanese archery) demonstration showcasing ancient samurai skills by the Ogasawara-ryū American Branch, Japan’s official overseas branch of the ancient Ogasawara martial arts tradition.

The cultural gathering at the Morikami will also feature traditional arts and cuisine, including koto music played on the plucked zither — Japan’s national instrument — as well as a mochitsuki demonstration, where rice is pounded to make mochi — Japan’s symbol of longevity and good fortune.

IF YOU GO
What: Oshogatsu Weekend: Year of the Horse
When: January 3 - 4, 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Where: Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens at 4000 Morikami Park Road, Delray Beach
For more info here
