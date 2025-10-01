Palm Beach County voters chose Republican candidate for District 90 seat

Palm Beach County voters have chosen their Republican candidate for the election to fill the State House District 90 Seat.

Maria Zack won the Republican primary after Tuesday's special election. She’ll face off in December against Democrat Rob Long and independent Karen Yeh.

The state House seat has been vacant since the recent death of State Rep. Joe Casello.

READ MORE: Republicans launch ad campaign blaming Moskowitz and Democrats for government shutdown

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.