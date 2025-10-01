Republicans launch ad campaign blaming Moskowitz and Democrats for government shutdown

The National Republican Congressional Committee launched a digital ad campaign Wednesday targeting the South Florida congressional district of Democrat Jared Moskowitz and blaming Democrats for the federal government shutdown.

Moskowitz, D-Parkland, points the finger at Republicans for the shutdown.

"Democrats are at the table to keep the government open and protect lower health care premiums," Moskowitz posted on X. "House Republicans are refusing to do both."

"Families can't afford higher costs or a government shutdown," he wrote.

Families can't afford higher costs or a government shutdown. pic.twitter.com/ydNvFubARv — Congressman Jared Moskowitz (@RepMoskowitz) September 30, 2025

The NRCC ad does not mention Moskowitz by name but NRCC officials said it will be featured as part of digital ad campaign in Florida's 23rd congressional district, which includes parts of Broward County and southern Palm Beach County. Moskowitz was first elected to Congress in 2022.

He is one of two Florida Democrats the NRCC has listed as "prime pick up opportunities for Republicans" in next year's midterm elections to boost their majority rule in the House. The other is U.S. Rep. Darren Soto, D-Orlando.

In the digital ad, a narrator says "as you know, Democrats are pushing for the shutdown, and they will get blamed if it happens."

The ad ends with a narrator saying: "Tell Democrats: Stop the shutdown."

In a statement, NRCC Spokeswoman Maureen O'Toole called Moskowitz an "out of touch" Democrat.

"Moskowitz's shutdown puts critical programs that Floridians rely on at risk, just so he can prioritize open borders and handouts for illegal immigrants," O'Toole said.

The U.S. Senate adjourned Tuesday without reaching a deal on extending federal funding, resulting in the shut down of the U.S. government at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday. It marks the nation’s first federal government shutdown in almost seven years.

Congress has been deadlocked for weeks on how to fund the federal government.

Republicans had crafted a short-term measure to fund the government through Nov. 21, but Moskowitz and his fellow Democrats have insisted the measure address their concerns on health care.

Democrats want to reverse the Medicaid cuts in President Donald Trump’s mega-bill passed this summer and extend tax credits that make health insurance premiums more affordable for millions of people who purchase through the marketplaces established by the Affordable Care Act. Those tax credits expire at the end of the year.

Republicans call the Democratic proposal a nonstarter.

Senators are expected to return to work Wednesday.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune says he’s hoping that enough Democrats will change their votes to reopen the government and end the shutdown soon.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.