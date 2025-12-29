James Reyes, former sheriff candidate, nominated for Miami City Manager

Ahead of her first city commission meeting as mayor, Eileen Higgins has chosen a new leader for Miami’s administration.

Mayor Higgins announced Monday her nomination of James Reyes to be Miami’s new city manager. Reyes previously campaigned to be Miami-Dade County’s sheriff in 2024, but lost to current Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz .

The city manager is the chief administrator of Miami’s government. The manager handles the daily operations of the city administration and has hiring and firing power for city employees. The manager also sets the city’s budget, which exceeds $3 billion when including operating and capital project budgets.

Higgins made history this month as the first woman elected mayor in the City of Miami's more than 100-year history. She's also the first Democrat and non-hispanic person elected to the seat in close to three decades.

Selecting the city manager is one of the primary powers of the mayor in the city’s weak mayor system. Higgins’ pick is still subject to commission approval at the first meeting on Jan. 8.

“My career in public service has been guided by a commitment to listening to our community, leading with integrity, and delivering results that make a real difference in people’s daily lives,” Reyes said in a written statement.

“I look forward to working with the City Commission through the confirmation process and helping deliver results for residents while restoring trust in City Hall through transparent, accountable leadership.”

City of Miami / YouTube Miami City Manager Art Noriega in a produced video message from November, 2023.

If approved by a majority of commissioners, Reyes will replace current City Manager Art Noriega , who was appointed by former Mayor Francis Suarez in 2020.

Reyes previously served as chief of public safety for Miami-Dade County and head of the county’s corrections department. He ran as a Democrat alongside County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, who won reelection last year while Reyes claimed second place against Cordero-Stutz.

Shared political consultant

Though the city mayor position is nonpartisan, Higgins positioned herself as a Democrat with support from liberal organizations and politicians. Her campaign was led by Democratic political consultant Christian Ulvert, who also represents Levine Cava and Reyes as clients.

Reyes attended Higgins’ election night party at the Miami Woman’s Club, along with Ulvert and several politicians within his stable of influence.

While he campaigned for Miami-Dade Sheriff last year, WLRN reported that Reyes, whose first name is also spelled “Jems” on some official documents, lives in Broward County. Reyes told WLRN at the time he would move to Miami-Dade County if he won.

Property records show Reyes still owns a five-bedroom home in Broward he bought with his wife in 2008. It is unclear if he will move to Miami if confirmed as city manager.

Reyes declined an interview with WLRN following the announcement of his nomination.