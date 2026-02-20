Florida House revives expired emergency fund after $573M spent on immigration

The Florida House voted Thursday to revive the state’s expired emergency fund — embattled because of an immigration enforcement tab totaling in the hundreds of millions — but with a few weakened changes to appease the DeSantis administration.

The measure, HB 5503, passed 84-18, largely along party lines. Democrats opposed language that would continue allowing the governor to tap the fund for immigration enforcement.

The lower chamber, which has long-feuded with the governor, originally proposed blocking his administration from using emergency dollars to combat immigration altogether. The bill came just days after reports that the state’s emergency managers had spent $573 million from the fund on immigration over three years.

But harsh criticism from the DeSantis administration and allies — the attorney general called the measure “moronic” — inspired House Republicans to allow immigration spending from the Emergency Preparedness and Response Fund to continue, but with a few extra guardrails.

“Emergencies demand speed, but they also demand discipline. This legislation delivers both,” Republican Rep. Griff Griffits said from the House Floor. “This bill does not create any unchecked authority.”

The Legislature authorized the fund in 2022 to allow the governor to quickly pay for disasters. DeSantis declared a state of emergency on immigration in January 2023 and has repeatedly reissued the declaration every 60 days, as required by law.

That portion would be tweaked under Griffits’ bill, which would empower the Joint Legislative Budget Commission to approve new funds every time the governor renews a state of emergency for a manmade or technological disaster, such as immigration.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management has drawn $406 million from the fund in six months to combat illegal immigration. Hundreds of thousands of those dollars went to private jet flights, boats, and ATVs. Griffits’ bill would prevent any of the fund from going to aircraft, boat, or motor vehicle purchases.

The fund expired on TuesdayThe fund expired on Feb. 17 after the chambers couldn’t agree on whether it should stay as is or have more guardrails.

Senate President Ben Albritton wouldn’t directly answer whether his chamber would take up the House’s bill, saying that that would be up to his members. However, they would be “open-minded” to conversations, Albritton told reporters Thursday.

Democrats, meanwhile, opposed the governor still having access to the fund for immigration purposes.

“If someone is irresponsible with your money, you might want to stop giving it to them,” said Orlando Democratic Rep. Anna Eskamani.

Parkland Democratic Rep. Christine Hunchofsky struck a more conciliatory tone. Although she “appreciated” the increased guardrails, she insisted the Legislature should be “held accountable to the taxpayers of the state of Florida.”

