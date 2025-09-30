A Royal Caribbean cruise ship returns to PortMiami after dozens of people get sick

A Royal Caribbean cruise ship is returning to PortMiami after six dozen people contracted Norovirus.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 71 passengers and one crew member became sick.

Norovirus, more commonly known as the stomach-flu, is a contagious virus that typically causes gastrointestinal symptoms, lasting on average between one to three days.

With more than 3% of passengers on board infected, Royal Caribbean was required to report it to the CDC. The ship is set to arrive at the port on Thursday.

