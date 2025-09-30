DeSantis, Cabinet OK $14 million in state money for immigration enforcement

Days after the federal government approved millions for Florida law enforcement partnering with ICE, Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet approved the first $14 million of a $250 million state grant to fund immigration enforcement.

Fifty-six agencies’ applications for the costs of compensating officers, transporting undocumented immigrants, and buying new equipment like restraints was roundly approved by DeSantis and the three Cabinet members, who also serve as the new State Board of Immigration Enforcement.

“Today was just the State Board of Immigration grant[ing] the money that the Legislature allocated for the immigration enforcement activity,” said Mark Glass, commissioner of Florida Department of Law Enforcement, following the meeting. The board was created during a special session earlier this year within the FDLE, including a $250 million chest for the new immigration enforcement.

The money totals $14,073,042, including 14 grant awards for transportation adding up to $1,259,525. Some of the money will go to bonuses, detention beds, bullet-proof vests, AI-assisted translation software, and license-plate readers, the News Service of Florida reported.

The initial approval of state money came just days after Immigration and Customs Enforcement publicly touted more than $38 million federal dollars for Florida’s state and local law enforcement agencies working with ICE in partnerships called 287(g) agreements. That money will be used to federally reimburse officers for equipment and transportation costs associated with immigration enforcement.

Florida’s special session, which yielded both the State Board of Immigration Enforcement and its hefty tranche, also mandated that all counties and county sheriffs enter into these agreements. These partnerships allow lower-levels law enforcement to act as federal immigration officials, including arresting, detaining, and prosecuting noncitizens.

As money starts rolling in, Florida is still waiting for an at-minimum $245 million federal reimbursement for the “Alligator Alcatraz” detention center located in the heart of the Everglades. Florida’s emergency management agency applied for the roughly $600 million in the Detention Support Grant Program housed under FEMA.

Although DeSantis has vowed that the federal reimbursement is en route, FEMA has said it would award the money by today — and no involved state or federal agencies have responded to the Florida Phoenix’s requests as to whether FEMA will approve Florida’s request.

