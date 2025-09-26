© 2025 WLRN
A new music festival heads to downtown West Palm Beach

WLRN Public Media | By WLRN News Staff
Published September 26, 2025 at 12:06 PM EDT

A new music festival is headed to downtown West Palm Beach’s waterfront, bringing electronic dance and house music. It’s headlined by acts like world-renowned DJs Kygo and Calvin Harris. 

This first-ever Palm Tree Music Festival in West Palm Beach is a partnership with Related Ross, a prominent real estate development firm, that's according to WLRN’s Wilkine Brutus

It comes on the heels of SunFest earlier this year announcing the end of its 40 plus year music fest run in the area. Palm Tree Music Festival is billing itself as a more premium, luxury alternative. 

The festival is scheduled for mid-February of next year but presale tickets are going live on Friday.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
