Countdown begins for voters in Miami Beach election. Voters must register by Oct. 6

Miami Beach residents will be electing a mayor and three commissioners on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. If a candidate in any group fails to secure a majority vote, a run-off election will be held on Tuesday, December 9.

Those planning to vote must register by Monday, October 6, say city officials.

Early voting will run for two weeks, from Monday, October 20, through Sunday, November 2, 2025. Two sites will be available for registered Miami Beach voters:



Miami Beach City Hall (1700 Convention Center Drive, 1st Floor Conference Room)

North Shore Branch Library (7501 Collins Avenue)

Early voting hours vary by day, starting as early as 7 a.m. and closing as late as 7 p.m. A secure, staffed Vote-by-Mail Drop Box will also be available at both sites during all early voting hours.

The deadline to request a Vote-by-Mail ballot for the General Election is 5 p.m. on Thursday, October 23.

All completed Vote-by-Mail ballots, whether returned via U.S. Postal Service or a drop box, must be received by the Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections by 7 p.m. on Election Day, November 4.

On Election Day, residents must vote at their assigned precinct and bring a current, valid photo ID with a signature.