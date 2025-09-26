© 2025 WLRN
South Florida lawmaker files bill to rename a Miami-Dade road to honor the late Charlie Kirk

WLRN Public Media | By Helen Acevedo
Published September 26, 2025 at 5:18 PM EDT
FILE - Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk arrives to speak
Alex Brandon
/
AP
FILE - Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk arrives to speak before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally at Thomas & Mack Center, Oct. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas.

A South Florida lawmaker is looking to rename a Miami-Dade County road to honor the late Charlie Kirk.

Republican State Representative Juan Carlos Porras has filed the bill ahead of the 2026 legislative session. Porras wants to designate a portion of Southwest 107th Avenue, between Southwest 24th and 8th streets, as Charlie Kirk Memorial Avenue.

Kirk, a conservative activist, was assassinated in Utah earlier this month. The 2026 Legislative session begins January 13th.

