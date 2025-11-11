At 101, WWII veteran Irving Locker has become a songwriter

NASHVILLE (AP) — In a life filled with milestones, Irving Locker celebrated a new, unexpected one last week: He became a published songwriter.

One day before his 101st birthday, "If Freedom Was Free" was released by Big Machine Label Group and CreatiVets, the Nashville-based nonprofit that helps veterans work through their traumas by building something new through the arts.

CreatiVets teamed Locker, a World War II veteran who landed at Utah Beach on D-Day, with Texas singer-songwriter Bart Crow and duo Johnny and Heidi Bulford, who also sing on the track. The chorus – "If freedom was free, there wouldn't be a mountain of metal and men under Normandy" – includes the message Locker has used in lectures from classrooms to the White House. Freedom, he says, is not free. People should be thankful for it and for those who make it possible.

"I have to talk about things like that," he says. "I got nothing to gain. But people have to know and appreciate the fact that they're living because of men who died. It comes from the heart, not the lips."

Locker, who now lives in The Villages, Florida, said the chance to write a song was an "unbelievable" thrill, one that he never dreamed possible. It means even more to him because music is such an important part of his life.

He said he and his wife of 77 years, Bernice, still go out dancing often – still doing the jitterbug and the cha-cha as they have for decades.

"You should see me on the floor even now," said Locker, adding that he knows how lucky he is to be alive and active when so many other veterans are not.

"To be very honest with you, I was never conscious of God until the war," he said. "But I came so close to dying that I learned how to thank God and use the simple phrase 'But for the grace of God go I.'"

