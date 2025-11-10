Cold snap prompts emergency shelter activation in Broward County

Broward County government officials activated its emergency cold weather shelter plan Monday night in response to a forecast of "extremely low temperatures" from the National Weather Service.

The county is collaborating with local community partners to provide immediate shelter for individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

Homeless persons are strongly advised to seek refuge at The Salvation Army, located at 1445 W. Broward Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale, 33312.

County officials stress the urgency of the situation, saying that shelter beds will be provided on a “first come, first served basis,” and that “space is limited.”

The plan remains subject to change based on weather conditions.

"If the weather forecast changes to predict warmer or colder conditions, cold weather emergency shelter nights may be canceled or extended," county officials said in a statement.

For those with questions or needing additional information on the homeless plan, the Homeless Helpline is available at 954-563-4357.