West Palm Beach School to host Nov. 19 documentary screening about dark side of social media

The Greene School in West Palm Beach will host a special community screening of Can’t Look Away: The Case Against Social Media on Wednesday, November 19, followed by a panel discussion with experts in mental health, online safety, and child protection.

The event runs from 6-8:30 p.m. at its campus at 2001 S. Dixie Highway (entrance on Biscayne Blvd).

"This powerful documentary exposes the dark side of social media and its devastating impact on young users," said screening organizers.

The event is free but registration is required as seating is limited. The film is not appropriate for young audiences.

To register, click here .

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Community screening of Can’t Look Away: The Case Against Social Media film

WHEN: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, November 19

WHERE: The Greene School, 2001 S. Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach.