State officials tell Floridians to prepare for deep freeze from Artic blast on Monday and Tuesday

Top Florida officials issued a statewide alert late Monday, urging residents and visitors to immediately prepare for a dramatic drop in temperatures as a powerful front engulfs the state.

The dangerous cold snap is expected to begin Monday night and last through Tuesday, prompting freeze warnings across much of North Florida.

Florida Division of Emergency Management officials, in a statement, said forecasts indicate temperatures in North Florida will plunge into the 20s, with persistent winds driving wind chills down further, making it feel like the upper teens and 20s.

Central and parts of South Florida will also experience significantly colder weather, with feels-like temperatures dropping into the 20s and 30s, FDEM officials said.

"As we experience extremely low temperatures, take the time to protect your home and your loved ones — practice safe heating, insulate your pipes, and check on neighbors who may need assistance," said FDEM Executive Director Kevin Guthrie. "A few simple precautions now can make a big difference this cold season.”

Following the latest updates on the cold weather at FloridaDisaster.org

