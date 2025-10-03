Deadline nears to register or update voter information in Florida

Just a reminder that an important deadline is coming up this coming Monday for Florida voters or those who have never voted before.

The deadline to register or update voter information in Florida is Monday, Oct. 6 for any municipal elections taking place this coming Nov. 4.

This deadline applies to voters who are registering for the first time, changing their name or address, or updating their party affiliation for the election.

