DeSantis signs eighth execution in 2025

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed another death warrant — setting the stage for a potentially record-tying eighth execution this year.

On Friday, DeSantis signed the death warrant for 54-year-old Michael Bernard Bell. He was convicted of murdering two people in 1993 in Duval County.

His execution is scheduled for July 15th at Florida State Prison.

If the state puts Bell to death by lethal injection and carries out another execution that’s scheduled for June 24th, it would match the most executions in a year in Florida since 2014.

The state also executed eight inmates in 1984.