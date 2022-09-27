Hurricane Coverage

The latest news on Hurricane Ian as it approaches South Florida. Check here for regular updates.
-
Evacuations were ordered along the coast from Pasco County south to Fort Myers.
-
Ian had top winds of 125 mph and storm surge up to 14 feet as it moved over the western end of Cuba. It could head for Tampa and St. Petersburg next, the first direct hit on those cities in a century.
-
Hundreds of thousands of residents in the region are under mandatory evacuation orders, though some still plan to hunker down.
-
A strengthening Hurricane Ian’s rain and winds lashed Cuba’s western tip, where authorities have evacuated 50,000 people, as it became a major Category 3 storm early Tuesday.
-
Hurricane Ian became a Category 2 storm while its forecast cone shifted slightly east, bringing the northern edge of Palm Beach County under tropical storm watch Monday evening. The storm is expected to bring strong winds, flooding and even isolated tornadoes to South Florida. While the Keys prepare for storm surge and heavy rains, Cuba braces for impact in the coming hours.
-
The problem confronting the region is that storms approaching from the south, as Hurricane Ian is on track to do, push huge volumes of water up into shallow Tampa Bay and are likely to inundate homes and businesses with up to 10 feet of storm surge.
-
Gov. Ron DeSantis urged Floridians to be aware of local evacuation orders as Hurricane Ian is expected to strengthen into a “major” storm in the eastern Gulf of Mexico as early as Tuesday.
-
Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Transportation have suspended tolls until further notice on select roadways ahead of Hurricane Ian. The governor announced the toll suspension during a press conference at the State Emergency Operations Center on Monday.
-
Hurricane Ian's path shifted safely west of the Cayman Islands Monday morning — but early Tuesday it's forecast to slam into western Cuba as a major storm.