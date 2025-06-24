Florida could shield elected officials’ addresses from the public

A potential new Florida law could shield elected officials’ addresses and phone numbers from the public.

This comes as Minnesota continues to reel from the assassination of a state lawmaker and the attempted assassination of another.

The legislation would create a public records exemption for elected officials and their families and was approved in April.

It awaits the signature of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Bobby Block is the Executive Director of the Florida First Amendment Foundation.

"I think that we can't ignore what people who want to lead a life of public service are feeling," Bobby Block, Florida First Amendment Foundation Executive Director, said. "At the same time, transparency is a really important part of democracy."

Critics say such a law could limit transparency from elected officials.

"Having access to public information, having access to public records, seeing government being able to function is a cornerstone of democracy, and it is also a cornerstone of our First Amendment rights," Block said.

If signed, the law would take effect on July 1st.

