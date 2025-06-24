© 2025 WLRN
Hurricane preparation could soon get cheaper for Floridians

WLRN Public Media | By Ammy Sanchez
Published June 24, 2025 at 12:28 PM EDT

Hurricane preparation could soon get a little cheaper for Floridians all year long. 
 
A permanent sales tax break on emergency supplies like batteries, generators and tarps is set to replace the usual hurricane-season tax holidays.
 
Pet food and supplies are not on the list, even though they were included in previous tax-free holidays. Sales tax is already waived on most grocery items and bottled water.
 
The exemption is part of Florida's 2025-2026 budget, but it still needs Gov. Ron DeSantis's signature to take effect.

READ MORE: Florida budget puts millions in reserves as economic uncertainty brews. A look at the numbers

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
