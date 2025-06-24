Hurricane preparation could soon get cheaper for Floridians

Hurricane preparation could soon get a little cheaper for Floridians all year long.



A permanent sales tax break on emergency supplies like batteries, generators and tarps is set to replace the usual hurricane-season tax holidays.



Pet food and supplies are not on the list, even though they were included in previous tax-free holidays. Sales tax is already waived on most grocery items and bottled water.



The exemption is part of Florida's 2025-2026 budget, but it still needs Gov. Ron DeSantis's signature to take effect.

