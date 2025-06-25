South Florida Red Cross calls for volunteers ahead of hurricane season

Hurricane season is here — and the American Red Cross is calling for backup.

Dariana Molina, a spokesperson with South Florida American Red Cross, said the local chapter is lacking shelter volunteers ahead of what could be another intense storm season.

“We certainly just want to make sure that we're building capacity so that we have more than enough people and all of our bases are covered, should we get hit by multiple disasters again this season, like it's being predicted,” she said.

The South Florida Red Cross serves nearly 8 million people across 13 counties — including Palm Beach, Broward, and the Keys. With roughly 1,447 volunteers, 90% of the chapter is volunteer-led.

“That is kind of their first point of contact if they've experienced something traumatic. And shelter volunteers, because of that play such a huge role in really just providing comfort, hope, and care to those families that are displaced and going through such a hard time,” Molina added.

More information about volunteering can be found at redcross.org/SFLvolunteer

