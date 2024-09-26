South Florida organizations to deliver aid to areas impacted by Helene

Ahead of Hurricane Helene making landfall on Florida’s Big Bend region tonight, two South Florida organizations are preparing to deliver aid to the most impacted areas across the state.

The groups, Global Empowerment Mission and Farm Share, are partnering to provide water, food, personal hygiene supplies and other essential items to those affected by the hurricane.

According to Farmshare, the organizations have stationed 90,000 pounds of food, water and emergency food supplies in predicted impact zones.

South Florida remains under a Tropical Storm Warning, as Hurricane Helene makes its way up the Gulf. Helene is expected to make landfall after 9 p.m. in Florida’s Big Bend region as a major hurricane.

The American Red Cross also says it is already in position to aid recovery efforts ahead of Hurricane Helene’s potentially catastrophic landfall.

Since Monday, hundreds of Red Cross responders have been deployed across Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas. Providing over 40,000 meals, water and supplies to support those affected. These early efforts prepare the organization for an influx of evacuees in their shelters across the southeast.

Affected Floridians can find these evacuation shelters on local Red Cross social media accounts, local emergency official accounts, the Red Cross Emergency app, or by calling 1-800 RED CROSS.

Although, it is not directly hitting our area, the storm’s outer bands are bringing strong winds and heavy rain that could result in localized flooding. A coastal flood warning also remains in effect for all of the Florida Keys.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.