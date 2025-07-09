United Nations keeps Everglades Everglades National Park on global ‘in danger’ list

Everglades National Park will remain on a United Nations list of world cultural and natural heritage sites that are in danger .

The UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization. UNESCO, convened last Friday in Paris and decided to keep the designation.

UNESCO reported that the Everglades still face significant dangers that include increased nutrient pollution, urban and agricultural growth and a significant decrease in biodiversity in neighboring ecosystems like the Florida Bay.

In its report, UNESCO emphasized its concerns on invasive species and increased phosphorus levels and recommended that the state focus on the underlying causes. It also advised against the proposed extension of the Dolphin Expressway into the Greater Everglades wetland ecosystem. It also recommended Florida seek alternatives to avoid the negative impacts the highway would have on the fragile ecosystem.

The national park has been on the UNESCO list since 2010.

