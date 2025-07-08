Adult education programs in limbo as Trump administration withholds grant funds

More than $6 billion in federal education grants — that were expected to be made accessible to state education departments on July 1 — are in limbo.

States and territories recently discovered that billions of dollars of funding for education are not available for the foreseeable future.

The U.S. Department of Education told states that decisions have not yet been made for submissions and awards related to the upcoming school year, according to the Learning Policy Institute , a nonprofit education policy research group.

States were not told if or when the funding would become available.

The over $6 billion is meant for programs geared toward education for migrant students, afterschool and English-language programs.

The funding for those programs account for 15% of funding Florida receives from the DOE.

