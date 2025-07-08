Palm Beach County fast-tracks private hospitals into program to boost Medicaid funding for low-income patients

Palm Beach County recently fast-tracked three hospitals for a special funding program, which unlocks more Medicaid dollars for low-income patients.

County commissioners voted unanimously Monday to add three more private hospitals into a special funding program called the Local Provider Participation Fund. It collects fees from hospitals, which the county then uses toward Medicaid resources for those who need it.

The county passed an emergency resolution so the changes can kick in immediately.

The emergency resolution comes after Congress passed the "Big, beautiful bill" — which is President Donald Trump’s domestic policy agenda.

It slashed nearly $1 trillion from Medicaid over the next decade while tightening rules on how states can use hospital fees to draw federal funds.

READ MORE: Five of Palm Beach County's largest hospitals at bottom of local safety grades

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.