Smoke from Mile Marker 39 fire blankets Broward County skies

A wildfire in the Everglades west of U.S. 27 continues burning, with smoke now blanketing the skies over parts of Broward County.

Florida Forest Service officials have dubbed the blaze the Mile Marker 39 fire and say it's about 30% contained as of Friday afternoon.

The fire so far has scorched through at least 45,000 acres of land in western Broward.

Helicopters made water drops throughout the day on Thursday in an effort to contain the fire.

