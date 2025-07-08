A South Florida nonprofit is in central Texas providing disaster relief to flash flooding victims

A South Florida-based nonprofit is in central Texas providing disaster relief to victims of the catastrophic flooding that has killed more than 100 people.

Volunteers with the Global Empowerment Mission (GEM), arrived Monday with nonperishable food items, water, hygiene kits and other necessities.

The organization is also helping with immediate emergency aid, as well as with cash cards for displaced families experiencing financial hardship.

The nonprofit said it is looking for volunteers or donations to help with continued relief efforts. If interested, visit globalempowermentmission.org

READ MORE: Miami-Dade Fire Rescue sends help to Central Texas in flash flooding, recovery effort

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.