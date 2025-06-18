Miami repeals panhandling restrictions after advocacy group lawsuit

The City of Miami repealed on Tuesday its ordinance restricting panhandling.

Commissioners unanimously voted to roll back the ordinance, in part, to avoid costly litigation.

This comes after the Florida Justice Institute, a nonprofit civil rights advocacy group, filed a lawsuit against the city over the ordinance.

In late May, the city of Miami faced its second lawsuit in two years over panhandling restrictions, and – also for the second time – repealed the law in question.

The ordinance faced criticism for overly broad language – with the Florida Justice Institute arguing in its suit that the ordinance infringes on First Amendment rights.

The Florida Justice Institute also sued the city in 2023 over a similar ordinance banning panhandling downtown – which was later repealed.

