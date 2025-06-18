© 2025 WLRN
Miami repeals panhandling restrictions after advocacy group lawsuit

WLRN Public Media | By Sofia Zarran
Published June 18, 2025 at 6:00 PM EDT
The City of Miami repealed on Tuesday its ordinance restricting panhandling.

Commissioners unanimously voted to roll back the ordinance, in part, to avoid costly litigation.

This comes after the Florida Justice Institute, a nonprofit civil rights advocacy group, filed a lawsuit against the city over the ordinance.

In late May, the city of Miami faced its second lawsuit in two years over panhandling restrictions, and – also for the second time – repealed the law in question.

The ordinance faced criticism for overly broad language – with the Florida Justice Institute arguing in its suit that the ordinance infringes on First Amendment rights.

The Florida Justice Institute also sued the city in 2023 over a similar ordinance banning panhandling downtown – which was later repealed.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
Sofia Zarran
Sofia “Z” Zarran is a Summer 2025 Intern at WLRN. As a student of journalism and linguistics, Z has a passion for language and communication. She likes to share that passion through reporting and teaching.
