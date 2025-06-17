FPL to distribute hurricane meal kits across Florida

Florida Power and Light will distribute hurricane meal kits Wednesday at the Allapattah Community Action Center.

FPL is partnering with the Florida Council on Aging and United Home Care for the event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The community center address: 2257 NW North River Drive, Miami, FL 33125.

External Affairs Area Manager Christopher Ferreira said they hope to serve about 250 seniors.

“ Included in these hurricane meal kits is three days of shelf stable foods and water that they can have in the event of an emergency," he said. "So essentially we're helping them prepare ahead of a storm so they don't have to go out and get supplies, in the rush up, leading up into a storm and they can have this at home, readily accessible for their use."

The event is one of several happening across the state. Organizers say they aim to hand out 3,000 kits to at least 1,000 seniors.

The events will take place now through at least next month.

