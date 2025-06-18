© 2025 WLRN
National Parks have "free fee day" for Juneteenth

WLRN Public Media | By Helen Acevedo
Published June 18, 2025 at 9:52 AM EDT

U.S. National Parks will have a “free fee day”  in honor of Juneteenth.  

The parks will have no admission fees for the public tomorrow. The National Park service offers this on holidays to encourage people to visit the sites and get to know more about their history.  

South Florida has three National Parks you can visit— Biscayne, Dry Tortugas and Everglades National Park. 

READ MORE: 'People are frightened': Sweeping Trump job cuts hit South Florida national parks

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
Helen Acevedo
Helen Acevedo, is WLRN's anchor for All Things Considered.
