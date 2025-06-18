National Parks have "free fee day" for Juneteenth

U.S. National Parks will have a “free fee day” in honor of Juneteenth.

The parks will have no admission fees for the public tomorrow. The National Park service offers this on holidays to encourage people to visit the sites and get to know more about their history.

South Florida has three National Parks you can visit— Biscayne, Dry Tortugas and Everglades National Park.

