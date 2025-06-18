South Florida students can get free meals this summer break

South Florida students can get free breakfast, lunch and snacks over the summer through Florida’s Summer BreakSpot program, which provides meals to students as old as 18.

The meals will be served at hundreds of public schools and community centers across all South Florida counties.There are no income requirements and registration is not needed.

For a list of schools serving the free meals, visit https://www.summerbreakspot.org/.

