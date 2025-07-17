South Florida activists, organizers join 'Good Trouble Lives On' protests nationwide

Demonstrations are expected in South Florida and across the U.S. on Thursday to honor the late congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis.

In talking about his days as a young man protesting segregation in 1960s America, Lewis would often call his activism “good trouble." Inspired by his famous maxim, the organized movement is called “Good Trouble Lives On."

Barbara Arnwine, the president and founder of the nonprofit civil liberties group Transformative Justice Coalition, said the demonstrations are meant to serve as a means to keep racial justice in the national conversation.

“ The good trouble that he got into and that he fought for is not over. Our voices throughout the country are raised," she said.

There are 50 protests planned in Florida, including at Nova Southeastern University in Davie and at the Collier County Courthouse in Naples. In Miami, there are protests at Florida International University's Green Library and The Roots Bookstore in Liberty City.

“ One of the things that John Lewis would always say is that if you see something that's wrong, you have an obligation to speak up … so we have to have that — we've got to stand up and say something," said Daryl Jones who sits on the board for the Transformative Justice Coalition.

The protests here in the region are among more than 1,600 planned nationwide to respond to the “attacks posed on our civil and human rights by the Trump administration and to remind them that in America, the power lies with the people,” say "Good Trouble Lives On" organizers.

READ MORE: City of Miami heads to court to defend decision to move election

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.