More heavy rains forecasted ahead of possible tropical depression

WLRN Public Media | By Ammy Sanchez
Published July 15, 2025 at 12:36 PM EDT

A weather system producing heavy rain and thunderstorms off Florida’s east coast could become a tropical depression later this week.

Forecasters with the National hurricane Center said the low-pressure area will likely move west across Florida today and then move into the northeastern Gulf by Wednesday.

Currently, it has a 40% chance to develop in the next two to seven days.

Regardless of development, parts of Florida and the north-central Gulf coast could see some flash flooding in the middle to later part of the week.

