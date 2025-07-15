More heavy rains forecasted ahead of possible tropical depression

A weather system producing heavy rain and thunderstorms off Florida’s east coast could become a tropical depression later this week.

Forecasters with the National hurricane Center said the low-pressure area will likely move west across Florida today and then move into the northeastern Gulf by Wednesday.

Currently, it has a 40% chance to develop in the next two to seven days.

Regardless of development, parts of Florida and the north-central Gulf coast could see some flash flooding in the middle to later part of the week.

