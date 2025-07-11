A South Florida restaurant breaks into top 10 of Yelp's best food trucks list

You don't necessarily have to make a reservation to get some haute cuisine.

How about eateries on wheels?

A South Florida food truck has been named among the best in the country. Yelp recently released its annual list of the Top 100 Food Trucks in the U.S., and Mike’s BBQ 101 in Key Largo was ranked number 9.

It's the only Florida truck to make this year's top 10.



But two other Florida food trucks made the top 50 : an Italian food mobile eatery based in Kendall and a breakfast food truck that hails from Key Largo.

