Kunafa, koshari and tajine: A culinary journey through South Florida’s Arab food culture

A wave of family-owned Arab food businesses, rooted in the cultures of the Middle East and North Africa, is making its mark in South Florida, particularly in Broward County. Reporters Farah Saafan and Wilkine Brutus observed a growing food scene offering everything from traditional desserts to bold, flavorful dishes.

At a bustling night market in Pembroke Pines, the smoky scent of grilled churrasco and sizzling jerk chicken fills the air. Nestled between towering food trucks, Suzanne Kazimi and Mohamed Ziadeh’s small tent, ASKA Sweets, stands out as the only Arab food vendor.

Aska, meaning "delicious" in Arabic, perfectly represents the couple’s mission to share their signature treats, including sweet cream baklava and cheese-filled kunafa, with curious visitors.

After years of baking for friends and family, Kazimi, a former teacher, decided in 2021 to turn her passion for Middle Eastern desserts into a business. She was guided by her mother’s cherished family recipes and inspired by a neighbor’s praise of her “best baklava in town.”

“We started with everything our family loved… We started with four items on our menu and it was everything we ate in our household that my mom used to make for us,” Kazimi shared.

Along with her husband and two children, the family's business has participated in markets and events across the region, from Miami to West Palm Beach.

The Arab American Institute estimates that 3.7 million Arabs live in the U.S., with more than 200,000 in Florida. While precise numbers for South Florida are unknown, the growing number of Arab-owned food venues suggests a strong Arab presence in the region.

Like Kazimi, business owners of Arab restaurants in South Florida seek not only to serve Arab populations here but also to introduce their cultures and cuisines to people who haven't experienced them before.

Kazimi takes special pride in introducing South Floridians to kunafa, a dessert made from crispy shredded filo dough, filled with cheese or cream and soaked in syrup. While the sweet and salty mix often surprises first-time tasters, Kazimi encourages them to try it.

“The kunafa is our heritage and what we’re known for but honestly a lot of the American community doesn’t know about it until they try," she added.

Visitors often ask Kazimi, a Pennsylvania native, and her husband, born and raised in Ohio, where they are from. When they share that they’re Palestinian, some recognize the culture, while others are learning about it for the first time.

“You explain it, you talk about it, you introduce so many people to a new culture they were never aware of,” Kazimi said.

1 of 5 — ASKA Sweets 3.jpg Yusra Kazimi shows off ASKA Sweet’s signature Kunafa cheese pull. Wilkine Brutus 2 of 5 — ASKA Sweets 2.jpg ASKA Sweets in Pembroke Pines offers Kunafa, a Middle Eastern dessert made from crispy shredded phyllo dough, soaked in sweet syrup, and stuffed with cheese or creamy custard.

Wilkine Brutus 3 of 5 — ASKA Sweets 5.jpg Suzanne Kazimi and Yusra Ziadeh of ASKA Sweets selling desserts to a customer while Mohammed Ziadeh has a conversation with WLRN reporter Farah Saafan.

Wilkine Brutus 4 of 5 — ASKA Sweets 1.jpg Suzanne Kazimi and Mohammed Ziadeh, owners of ASKA Sweets, pose in front of their tent’s banner at the Pembroke Pines night market, with their daughter Yusra Ziadeh.

Wilkine Brutus 5 of 5 — ASKA Sweets 4.jpg Yusra Kazimi of ASKA Sweets in Pembroke Pines explains the different traditional Palestinian desserts on display to a customer. Wilkine Brutus

Street food with heritage

In Sunrise, Yahia Sewellam and his wife Fatin, owners of the new Egyptian street food restaurant Koshari Shack, have been working side-by-side in their small kitchen since it opened two months ago.

After moving to the U.S. from his hometown, Egypt's capital Cairo, to pursue a career in cybersecurity 14 years ago, Sewellam’s frustration with the lack of Egyptian food in South Florida inspired him to take charge.

He started his catering business in 2023, naming it after what he dubbed as “Egypt’s most iconic street food,” the Koshari.

Koshari is a bowl where rice is layered with lentils, chickpeas, and vermicelli pasta, and topped with a cumin-spiced tomato sauce and crunchy fried onions. It is customarily served with a side of two sauces: one spicy, and the other made of garlic and vinegar.

“Egyptian food has a lot of flavors and a lot of history. A lot of the dishes go back maybe thousands of years," Sewellam said. "I would love for everyone not only to know our Egyptian history but also the food, the cuisine, how the flavors are, how it’s totally different from any other cuisine here in the states."

1 of 9 — Kashari Shack 1.jpg Yahia Sewellam, owner of Koshari Shack, watches as his wife Fatin Ittayem prepares a Falafel bowl and a salad bowl.

Wilkine Brutus 2 of 9 — Kashari Shack 8.jpg Koshari Shack’s signature chicken bowl. Wilkine Brutus 3 of 9 — Kashari Shack 9.jpg Koshari Shack in Sunrise offers Hawawshi, a popular Egyptian street food made from spiced ground beef, stuffed in traditional ‘Baladi’ bread and baked until crispy and golden.

Wilkine Brutus 4 of 9 — Kashari Shack 2.jpg Customer buying lunch from Koshari Shack interacts with owners Yahia Sewellam and his wife Fatin Ittayem

Wilkine Brutus 5 of 9 — Kashari Shack 6.jpg Interior of Koshari Shack, dining room and kitchen. Wilkine Brutus 6 of 9 — Kashari Shack 3 .jpg Fatin Ittayem in the kitchen putting together Koshari Shack’s signature chicken bowl. Wilkine Brutus 7 of 9 — Kashari Shack 4.jpg Yahia Sewellam, co-owner of Koshari Shack, holds a bowl of Koshari, the traditional street food dish the restaurant is named after. The bowl includes rice, lentils, pasta and crispy onions topped with a tangy tomato sauce and a hint of garlic vinegar.

Wilkine Brutus 8 of 9 — Kashari Shack 5.jpg Koshari Shack offers Zalabia, an Egyptian dessert, a sweet, crispy Egyptian dessert made from deep-fried dough soaked in syrup, often dusted with powdered sugar or topped with honey. Modern twist featured here include Pistachio sauce topping. Wilkine Brutus 9 of 9 — Kashari Shack 7.jpg Koshari Shack’s Falafel salad bowl. Wilkine Brutus

When Sewellam decided to open a brick-and-mortar location, his wife and son joined him in the kitchen, working alongside him to bring their family’s vision to life.

The halal restaurant offers casual, fast Egyptian street food like shawarma, thinly sliced roasted beef or chicken traditionally served in wraps or on platters, and hawawshi, a seasoned minced meat sandwich made with special Egyptian bread that Sewellam sources from New York and New Jersey to ensure authenticity.

And in order to make the food more relatable to his non-Arab clientele, Sewellam adapted the bowl concept.

"Here, it’s not so different for people. They’re used to eating bowls and building their own, so it felt like a natural fit," he said.

Warm atmosphere, bold dishes

A short drive southwest to Plantation, Amal Khallouke’s Dar Tajine immerses diners in Moroccan culture with colorful fabric-lined walls and traditional décor like Babouche slippers and kaftans.

In the kitchen, Khallouke’s mother prepares slow-cooked lamb tajine with apricots and prunes, a fragrant dish named after the clay pot in which it's cooked. It is served alongside couscous, a fluffy semolina grain, with five kinds of vegetables.

1 of 7 — 5 Dar Tajine.jpg Dar Tajine offers Moroccan cuisine staples including Tajines, Bastilla, Harira soup presented across the color background of Dar Tajine’s vibrant interior. Wilkine Brutus 2 of 7 — 2 Dar Tajine.jpg The women running Dar Tajine’s floor and kitchen pose for a photo. The owner, Amal Khallouke, stands in the center.

Wilkine Brutus 3 of 7 — 3 Dar Tajine.jpg Diners enjoy traditional Moroccan platters in Dar Tajine. Wilkine Brutus 4 of 7 — 6 Dar Tajine.jpg The entrance to Dar Tajine features a mini bazaar where traditional Moroccan trinkets and souvenirs are on display.

Wilkine Brutus 5 of 7 — 8 Dar Tajine.jpg Dar Tajine offers authentic Moroccan tea cups and tea pot with traditional patterns. Wilkine Brutus 6 of 7 — 4 Dar Tajine.jpg Dar Tajine offers Moroccan cuisine staples served in traditional colorful platters and tajines which are clay pots used for slow cooking.

Wilkine Brutus 7 of 7 — 7 Dar Tajine.jpg Dar Tajine offers Moroccan mint tea served in a ceremonial tea set. Wilkine Brutus

Meanwhile, her sisters manage the busy floor, creating a warm and home-like atmosphere.

“My restaurant tells a story as soon as you open the door,” said Khallouke. “I want you to sit down like you are home, not thinking about anything, enjoying a really nice meal, a drink, the tea, and having conversation. It’s not only about business. You feel like you’re coming home.”

Khallouke has been living and working in Plantation since moving to the U.S. in 2002 from Rabat, the capital of Morocco, after winning the diversity visa lottery, a U.S. government program that gives green cards to people from countries with low immigration rates through a random selection process.

When her family joined her later, she recognized a gap in the area’s diverse food scene and decided they would fill it.

"We need a place that represents Moroccans ... especially here in South Florida, where you can find restaurants from everywhere in the world."

Khallouke emphasized that Moroccan food is “made with love and spices,” and every dish showcases bold and unexpected flavor combinations, such as the bastilla, a savory pie filled with spiced chicken, eggs and almonds, topped with powdered sugar and cinnamon.

She explains that for many first-time visitors, the unfamiliar dishes can be a bit intimidating, but once they take the leap and try them, they’re often pleasantly surprised by the flavors.

“This is what life is about, to try something different," she said. "Why deprive yourself? Just try it! Maybe it’s something you’re really missing."

