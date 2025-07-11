Broward Teachers union set to tally its recertification votes

The future of the Broward Teachers union hangs in the balance ahead of tallying a crucial recertification vote next week

About 100 other education unions in the state already have held and won elections, including the teacher bargaining groups in Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties.

As of June, the Florida Education Association has reported that all of Florida’s teachers unions have so far voted for recertification.

The annual ratification process comes two years after the state made it harder for public-employee unions to operate.

Senate Bill 256, passed in 2023, required public labor unions in Florida to have a supermajority — at least 60% ‚ of members paying dues in order for a union to be recognized by state law. The new threshold was coupled with a ban on government employers being able to deduct union dues from workers’ paychecks.

