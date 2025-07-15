Miami-Dade Innovation Authority seeks startup solutions for improving access to affordable housing

It’s no secret that affordable housing has been harder and harder to find in Miami-Dade County. To help solve this growing problem, the Miami-Dade Innovation Authority Monday launched its sixth Public Innovation Challenge to identify tech-driven solutions to improve how residents access affordable housing.

“Housing, shelter, one’s place of abode, is not only a basic human need, but a critical metric of quality of life. The scale and urgency of our affordable housing crisis in Miami-Dade demands forward-thinking, tech-enabled solutions that meet residents where they are,” said Leigh-Ann Buchanan, President and CEO of MDIA, in a statement.

Local and global early-to-growth stage companies are invited to submit their tech-driven solutions that make it easier for residents to navigate housing options, access support, and secure stable housing, she said.

READ MORE: Affordable housing: Miami-Dade breaks ground on two developments

At least three technology companies will receive $100,000 in funding to test and validate their solutions. The challenge is in collaboration with the Miami-Dade County Department of Housing & Community Development (HCD), which will pilot the winning solutions, the Office of Innovation & Economic Development, and Miami Homes For All.

“By focusing on real-world implementation, we’re helping HCD lead the way in transforming how public housing services are delivered, ensuring that more residents can get the housing support they need, precisely when they need it,” said Buchanan.

Specifically, the challenge seeks pilot-ready solutions focused on any of these areas:

Navigation: user-friendly platforms that help residents explore available housing options, check eligibility, and access financial assistance; community engagement platforms that encourage public input.

Optimization: digital tools that make it easier to submit applications, while reducing manual processing time, elicit resident feedback, and provide real-time updates without added staff burden; and systems that improve how residents are matched with available units and reduce vacancy turnaround times.

Mapping: planning and mapping tools that assist the County in identifying new affordable housing sites.

“By partnering with MDIA and embracing creative, tech-driven approaches to housing, we are opening the door for more families to access stable and affordable housing faster and with fewer barriers,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, in a statement.

Miami-Dade County manages more than 6,500 public housing units but it’s not enough. According to Miami Homes For All, the county has a current shortfall of over 90,000 affordable units for households earning below 80% of the area median income.

Launched in 2023 with seed funding from Miami-Dade County, The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation and Citadel CEO Ken Griffin, the MDIA was founded with $9 million to support the public innovation challenges. This is the sixth public innovation challenge; previous challenges have sought to address sargassum, MIA, port operations, mobility and waste. Together, MDIA has deployed $1 million in funding and attracted more than 440 startups, from 55 different countries. The aim is to create replicable models for other municipalities.

Interested companies should submit their proposals here: https://mdia.miami/housing. The challenge will run until Sept. 5, 2025.