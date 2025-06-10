Affordable housing: Miami-Dade breaks ground on two developments

Hoping to ease the affordable housing crisis, Miami-Dade County elected officials broke ground on two developments.

The Rainbow Village/Rhapsody Apartments is a 310-unit development at 2000 NW 3rd Ave in Miami. It will feature 163 one-bedroom units, 85 two-bedroom units, 28 three-bedroom units, and four four-bedroom units.

The development is backed by more than $6 million in loans and a $500,000 grant from Miami-Dade County, according to the county’s news release.

The project also includes on-site retail space, enhancing access to essential goods and services for residents while helping to anchor the development in the broader community.

“More than housing, we’re building community with vital services, shared spaces and dignity for all. And we’re not stopping!” Levine Cava posted on X after Thursday’s ribbon-cutting. The mayor has made affordable housing the centerpiece of her administration.

Miami-Dade County District 3 Commissioner Keon Hardemon and City of Miami District 5 Commissioner Christine King were on hand for the ground-breaking.

Developed by the Housing Trust Group. Rainbow Village is designed to accommodate families of varying sizes and income levels in 2027. It will serve residents earning between 30% and 80% of the area’s median income, according to a news release by Miami-Dade County.

With construction expected to be completed in 2027, monthly rents at Rainbow Village are expected to range from $793 to $2,634 — significantly below the median rents in Miami, which range from $1,875 to $9,070 for comparable units.

“As Miami continues to face a growing demand for affordable housing, Rainbow Village will offer much-needed relief to working families throughout the community,” said Matthew Rieger, president and CEO of Housing Trust Group. “This new development will not only provide a place to call home but will also serve as a cornerstone of stability and opportunity for generations to come.”

On Wednesday, the day before, ground was broken on another development near Miami International Airport at 2267 NW 36 Street. The 84 new affordable homes for veterans and low-income residents and families is backed by $2 million to Tower in funding from Miami-Dade County’s Housing and Community Development Department through the HOME-American Rescue Plan program.

This story was originally published in the Liberty City Independent, a WLRN News partner.