North Miami's Claude Pepper Park development draws criticism from nearby residents

A $1 billion redevelopment project at Claude Pepper Park promises to transform the west side of North Miami, but long-time unincorporated Miami-Dade residents who live in Mitchell Lake Estates, bordering the city, say the ambitious project threatens to upend the peace and stability of their long-established community.

The plan

Redwood Dev Co plans to construct eight residential towers, some rising up to 18 stories, with 2,193 units of workforce, affordable and senior housing. The mixed-use project also includes 121,500 square feet of retail space featuring a grocery store, medical center and restaurants; over 4,000 parking spots; and significant upgrades to Claude Pepper Park.

Those upgrades would bring an expanded Joe Celestin Center with classrooms, a computer lab, a kitchen, a gym, an event terrace and a banquet hall, a new amphitheater next to the center, running trails, repairs to tennis and basketball courts, a community pool and ADA-accessible recreation spaces.

“The park is very important to us. It has been a staple park for residents and local neighbors to be able to utilize,” said Brian Sidman, founder of Redwood Dev Co.

The housing would stand on approximately 11 acres of vacant land west of the park. Redwood was selected through a city-issued RFP in 2022 and gained Conceptual Master Development Site Plan approval from the North Miami City Council in July 2024.

But the scale of the project has raised alarms for residents of Mitchell Lake Estates, which sits just behind the Joe Celestin Center.

Community concerns

“We live in a kind of bedroom community, and it's awfully quiet around here,” said longtime homeowner Ronda Mims. “Since they put the apartments on the west side of Seventeenth Avenue, we get traffic. It comes through Fourteenth Avenue, going all over the place. There are no speed bumps and kids can't even play outside in our neighborhoods.”

LaToya James-Edwards, who has resided in the neighborhood since 1986, said the development’s scale doesn’t fit the neighborhood’s character.

“If you look around this community, it’s all single-family homes,” James-Edwards said. “To put something so monstrous in the middle of this quiet neighborhood, where we live next to a graveyard — they’re proposing an amphitheater. No one has considered the amount of noise or traffic going through our community.”

James-Edwards noted that few developments in North Miami, especially on the west side, exceed six to eight stories.

“This is a Brickell project — not something for this area,” she said.

Patricia Willis, who’s lived in the area for 28 years, said the park should remain exclusively for public use.

“It’s a park. They should have put activities for us to use as a park, not residential buildings. That doesn’t make any sense.”

Lola Capers, another long-time resident, worries about infrastructure.

“Eighteen stories is entirely too high for a residential development. That’s gonna add to traffic. I don’t think this community is equipped for that volume.”

Residents also fear rising property taxes.

“A lot of the residents are retired or on fixed incomes,” said James-Edwards. “We're once again gonna be impacted in ways that we shouldn't. A lot of us work, but our salaries aren't changing. It's fixed as well.”

Feeling left out

Sherril Marks, who has lived in Mitchell Lake Estates since 1972, said she never received word about the project.

“We are in a quandary right now because there was no input from the surrounding areas, either north or south of the park.

Mims echoed her sentiments.

“They [the city and developer] sent out letters to surrounding houses, but I didn’t get any notification. It’s sneaky — they pick and choose who gets the letter. Nobody could voice an opinion if they didn’t even know what was going on.”

The Miami Times contacted the City of North Miami to speak with Councilman Pierre Frantz Charles, who represents the area, but his office rejected an interview or written statement.

Residents have sent letters to county and state officials requesting more transparency, a pause on the project, and a return to community-driven planning.

“We're needing someone from the county, someone from the state, someone to listen, to come and advocate on our behalf because at the end of the day, even though this is in North Miami, North Miami sits in the county of Miami-Dade,” said James-Edwards.

One long-standing demand: a public pool that the entire area can use.

“We don’t mind sharing space, but not to the point that our quality of life is being diminished or that we’re totally ignored,” James-Edwards said. “We’ve been advocating for years for a pool the whole community can use, not just North Miami residents, because of how adjacent this park is to the community.

‘A transformational project’

But Sidman sees the project very differently.

“This is a transformational project,” Sidman told The Miami Times. “It’s not just housing; it’s revitalizing the west side of North Miami, a live-work-play environment.”

He said phase one, expected to break ground in early 2026, will begin with a senior housing building, followed by affordable family housing. He said the project was shaped by community feedback.

“If you look at the city of North Miami, most of the focus on where development dollars have been spent is on the east side of North Miami,” he said. “It's gonna become a vibrant community within a city.”

Responding to concerns about height and scale, Sidman emphasized that not all buildings will be 18 stories and that the park will remain as is, with some upgrades. In an op-ed published by Florida Politics, Sidman noted that “Traditional, small-scale affordable housing projects — while important — lack the capacity to generate the broad economic and social benefits that master-planned developments provide.”

The amphitheater, located next to the Joe Celestin Center, will be programmed in partnership with Miami community leader DJ Irie.

Sidman also said Redwood has hosted “a number of meetings over the last couple of years.” According to city calendars and social media posts, the developer hosted meetings in January and February 2024at the Joe Celestin Center. Mitchell Lake Estates residents said they weren’t aware of those meetings.

“This didn't come out of left field, Sidman said. “We've engaged community outreach. Ultimately, everyone who would like to have a voice in the project had the ability to come to the meetings.”

Sidman said developers gathered feedback from residents on what they wanted and needed, ultimately leading to what’s been presented.

“They had to drive too far for groceries, for health services, or the pharmacy,” he said. “We took high attention to detail and notes on what residents were saying: there is a lack of services in this area, and that's why we planned around the site and the site plan to truly have enough retail to incorporate what the needs were for the community.”

He also said Redwood will continue to host meetings.

“In a truly transformational project, you have to work with the community. It's not just one-sided,” Sidman said. “That's the way to make areas thrive, by getting local feedback, and we want this project to be one that local individuals will be proud of.”

When asked about the pool, he replied: “We’re still working through that, but yes. Ultimately, that’s what the design calls for.”

Looking forward

Yet for residents like Mims, the view is bleak — literally.

“The stores are on the ground floor, and the buildings are 18 stories high. I won’t even be able to see the sky.”

James-Edwards said neighbors aren’t opposed to improvements, but want them to reflect the character of their community.

“We would love for them to redevelop the park, bring in more trees and open space, and make a walking path and gardens. There are so many things that could be done in that area that would benefit our longevity. That's what we want.”

She added, "We want to ensure that our quality of life continues to increase and is not impeded by folks who are no longer coming into the community to look around to see if this project even goes with the aesthetics and the flow of the current community.”