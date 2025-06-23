Can Boca Raton manage its population boom?

As Boca Raton’s population surges post-pandemic, many West Boca residents are sounding the alarm, saying relentless construction, overcrowded schools, and vanishing green space are transforming their once-quiet suburb into a gridlocked, overdeveloped sprawl that’s “killing our environment.”

Since the COVID-19 Pandemic in 2020, Florida has experienced rapid population growth. Boca Raton, a city known for its beaches and calm lifestyle, experienced a surge of migrants from across the U.S. and has become a popular and permanent relocation destination.

According to the World Population Review , Boca is growing at 0.57% annually, outpacing nearby cities like Delray Beach (0.36%) and Deerfield Beach (0.21%). That growth is reshaping the city’s footprint.

Boca’s population density reached 3,200 people per square mile in 2020, double the U.S. city average of 1,600, according to Census Bureau data .

The increase in Boca Raton residents has led to the construction of new grocery stores, neighborhoods, and restaurants. West Boca, in particular, has transformed from a quiet suburban community with few dining options to a bustling area filled with social spots.

Since 2023 alone, Sprouts, Whole Foods, and a fourth Publix have opened along Glades Road and 441, with an average distance of just 1.9 miles between Publix locations.

But not everyone is happy with this expansion.

“All these new stores mean more traffic and competition for small businesses,” said Lourdes Sprinckmoller, a nursing student in the Boca Raton campus at Florida Atlantic University.

Sprinckmoller, 25, has stated that living in West Boca was a more affordable option than living in East Boca or down in Miami. However, she believes that the gap is closing.

According to Zillow, as of March 31, the median sale price in Boca Raton is $603,333. The average rent is $3,200.

It is unrealistic to expect recent college graduates, young families, or those working regular jobs, to have half a million dollars to pay for a home.

Ron Rice, the Extension Director for Palm Beach County, agrees. “We have a serious problem with a shortage of homes that people in the normal workforce can afford to live in,” he told MediaLab.

Rice, 67, states that people who work “normal” jobs in government, schools, hospitals, and fire stations can’t afford to live in Boca Raton. “Just normal people doing the jobs that keep society afloat. They can’t afford to live here.”

The rapid development has taken a toll on daily life.

Homeowner Rosa Rodriguez, 57, has lived in the same house in West Boca Raton neighborhood, Ventura, for 24 years. She and her husband originally decided to move to West Boca because of his job and the nearby A-rated schools.

Rodriguez claims that it takes her half an hour to get to work at Lemons Café, which only took her 15 minutes years prior. “On my way back, it’s even more,” stated Rodriguez.

“I think it’s growing way too much,” said Rodriguez, “I don’t think there’s enough planning around it.”

Morning and afternoon rush hours clog once-quiet roads. Schools are stretched thin.

Whispering Pines, an elementary school in West Boca, reached 100% capacity in 2023 . Olympic Heights, a high school in the West Boca area, topped 103% in 2023 . In 2024, GL Homes began constructing the residential project, Lotus Edge. This neighborhood is less than a mile from Olympic Heights. The community had its grand opening on Jan. 25.

With Boca Raton’s population increasing every year, these overpopulated schools will need sufficient funding to support the new students enrolling.

“Schools are becoming overly populated, which can affect students’ learning because teachers will not be able to give students the attention they deserve,” said Carly Ramsey, a fast food worker and West Boca Raton High School graduate who still lives in the area.

But the biggest concerns are environmental.

“It’s killing our environment,” said Ramsey, who lives in the West Boca neighborhood of Saturnia. “We are losing more and more natural land,” said Ramsey.

West Boca is home to many parks and natural reserves where wildlife have resided for years. It’s not surprising for individuals to worry that real estate developers, like GL Homes, will begin building on preserved land to accommodate the rising population.

In 2021, the Johns family sold 260 acres of farmland to GL Homes to build the Lotus Edge community on Lyons Road, according to the Palm Beach Post. The farm was one of Palm Beach County’s most productive farms.

In 2023, the developer sought approval to build on 682 more acres in the Agricultural Reserve. Although approved in May, the proposal was rejected five months later after an 11-hour public hearing swayed two county commissioners to reverse their vote.

“They have all disappeared… all the [State Road] 441 farms that we had are disappearing to houses,” said Rodriguez, who has lived in the area for upwards of two decades.

According to Extension Director Rice, development on agricultural land has been a recurring topic at county commission meetings, and he doesn’t expect the conversation to end anytime soon.

“There tends to be a jump or an approval for new development… that kind of pushes more and more towards the west, in areas that used to be sacrosanct for agriculture,” said Rice.

While development surges ahead, basic infrastructure is lagging.

“Maybe the two-lane road should’ve been made into a four-lane road first, before the development was approved,” Rice said.

Beyond schools and roads, a growing population needs fire stations, hospitals, parks, and police. Each comes with a price tag.

“As we develop more undeveloped land, that becomes a focal point of urbanization that requires these emergency services,” says Rice, “That becomes a big budget issue that gets tied in with the development process.”

Some residents aren’t opposed to all development, they just want smarter growth.

“I’d love more outdoor spaces, live music, and cultural events,” said Sprinckmoller, the nursing student, who also lamented the rising cost of local leisure ticket items, like restaurants and gym memberships. “Right now, it feels like all we get are more shopping centers and housing developments.”