Black law enforcement executives to march, pay tribute to fallen officers Saturday in Pompano Beach

The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) announced they are hosting a "Memorial March and Service" in Pompano Beach on Saturday to honor fallen law enforcement officers and "reflect on the organization’s mission to ensure equity in justice and public safety."

The event kicks off NOBLE’s 49th Annual Training Conference and Exhibition at the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood. It four-day event runs from Saturday-Tuesday.

Saturday's Memorial March begins at 8:30 a.m. Location: 100 Atlantic Ave, Pompano Beach. The Memorial Service starts at 9:30 a.m.. Location: Hopewell Baptist Church, 890 NW 15th Street, Pompano Beach

The conference brings together law enforcement executives across the country, including Jeffrey Glover, NOBLE National President and Director of the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

"The Memorial March and Service pay tribute to the sacrifice of law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty," said NOBLE officials in a statement released Friday.

At the conference, NOBLE officials said law enforcement leaders will talk about strategies for "improving community engagement, advancing social justice and enhancing public safety nationwide."

