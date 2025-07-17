Miami native Flo Rida honored with key to the county

Tramar Dillard, artistically known as Flo Rida, has received a key to Miami-Dade County. The rapper and singer is from Carol City, a neighborhood in Miami Gardens. Commissioner Oliver Gilbert the Third, who represents the area, sponsored the item to present the key.

"It's not the hundreds of millions of streams. I bring people here, and I give them key to the county when they're benefitting them, they're a testament to where they're from and they're actually helping others," Gilbert said.

Flo-Rida is known around the world for hits like "Low," "My House" and "Good Feeling."

